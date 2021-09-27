Around 100 employees fired at NC hospital for noncompliance with mandatory vaccination program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WJZY) – More than 100 Novant Health employees have been terminated after not complying with the company’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program, the health company confirmed Monday.

Novant officials said last week that around 375 workers were suspended for being non-compliant with the policy. On Monday, Novant Health said nearly 200 additional workers came into compliance.

Officials said the terminated workers had the opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension period.

Novant Health and Atrium Health announced in July that the health systems would require all workers to get the vaccine.

Novant employees were given until September 15 to get the shot. Workers who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until October 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, the health system said.

Novant workers who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 masks and eye protection while at work.

More than 99 percent out of nearly 35,000 Novant Health employees are in compliance with the health company’s policy.