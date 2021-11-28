Arrest made after 3 murdered near Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were killed Friday near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Dekota Ray Locklear

Officials initially reported the crime as a double homicide. However, they later found a third victim at a different location from the original crime scene after hearing that someone was shot in the arm.

Dekota Ray Locklear, 23, of Lumberton, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon in a vehicle to incite fear, and for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Victims have been identified as 24-year-old Ryan F. Locklear, of Pembroke, 20-year-old Treyvon Mitchell, of Lumberton, and Da’Vern Inman, 20, of Orrum.

“Due to the actions of an armed convicted felon, we now have three grieving families who have lost a loved one,” Wilkins said in a press release announcing the identities. “When repeat offenders are allowed to walk our streets and are not being held accountable for their actions, this is what happens. We simply can’t allow the criminal element to continue to wreak havoc, go about armed and just shoot people. To reduce crime in this county, persons such as this who continue to be a threat to public safety even while out on bond for other violent offenses must be dealt with swiftly by the criminal justice system.”

The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Randy Street.