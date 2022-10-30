WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who they say fired gunshots at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday night at Legion Stadium in Wallace.

The shooting was the second use of gunfire at a North Carolina high school football game in two weeks after a person was wounded in a shooting at Dudley High School in Greensboro.

Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm and inciting a riot, Duplin County deputies announced Sunday.

The Dudley High School shooting on Oct. 14 happened after the football game had ended, according to WGHP.

In Friday night’s incident, a fight “erupted between spectators” of the game around 9 p.m., officials said. One person was arrested in the fight, deputies said.

As gunshots were fired, fans and players were seen running from the area.

The stadium was cleared out after shots were fired area of the Wallace-Rose Hill stands. No one was injured by gunfire.

Faison was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct, deputies said. He was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Rajon Jarmel Faison (Duplin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The game was halted with just 25 seconds left and as Wallace-Rose Hill was lining up for a tying field goal.

The two teams resumed the final portion of the game around 9 a.m. Saturday with Wallace-Rose Hill hitting its field goal to take the game to overtime. The Bulldogs got a touchdown from Irving Brown and an interception by Xzavier Pearsall to seal a 38-31 win.

Wallace-Rose Hill clinched second place in the East Central Conference with the win.