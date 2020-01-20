Arrest made after man killed and NC coastal home set on fire, police say

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting and arson that occurred on earlier this month in Emerald Isle.

Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley, 25, of Havelock, was taken into custody in Corpus Christi, Texas by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Corpus Christi Police Department.

According to police, Whitley surrendered without incident.

Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley

He is currently being held without bond where and awaits extradition back to North Carolina to face charges of murder and first-degree arson in the death of Carl Eugene Jones Jr.

Jones, 31, was found dead inside a home Jan. 9 after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Melanie Street, officials said.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the residence was fully engulfed and fire crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach, and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.

Officials said soon after the death that they had questioned a man in relation to the shooting.

