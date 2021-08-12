Arrest made after NC store clerk shot multiple times following dispute over beer, slow line

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – An arrest has been made in the shooting of a store clerk in High Point.

Around 10 p.m. on July 31, High Point officers responded to Apple Tree Grocery on East Green Drive when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, officers found the 30-year-old store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his groin and legs.

According to investigators, the men were agitated about waiting in line to buy their beer. They approached the clerk to persuade him to let them pay for their beer and leave, which the employee refused.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance. The video shows two men arguing with the clerk in the beer cooler area. One of the men then shot the clerk several times.

During the investigation, the shooter was identified as Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, of High Point, and warrants were obtained for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harrison was arrested for the warrants by the Lexington Police Department on Aug. 8.

Harrison was transferred to the Guilford County Jail on Tuesday and is being held under a $1 million secured bond on his charges.

Anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.