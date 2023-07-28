GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for break-ins at a church and a middle school in Elon has been arrested.

Jonathan Lynn Wright, 37, of Burlington, was arrested Friday by Burlington police.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday about a break-in at Ossipee Baptist Church. A computer and music equipment were reported stolen.

On July 5, deputies received a report of a break-in of outbuildings at Western Middle School. Footballs and a water cooler were reported stolen.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of Wright’s girlfriend. Detectives found property which was stolen from the church and middle school, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives secured warrants for Wright’s arrest but his whereabouts were unknown. The sheriff’s office had previously said Wright had no permanent address.

Wright is charged with two counts each of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail with a secured bond set at $40,000.

This case remains under investigation.