RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Supporters of former president Trump spent the Tuesday after the election outside Mar-a-Lago, urging him to say that he will indeed run for president again.

This comes as many of his top-of-the ballot endorsements lost, including North Carolina congressional candidates Sandy Smith and Bo Hines. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, also endorsed by Trump, lost in the May primary.

Some Republican politicians want Trump to wait on any announcement, at least until the Georgia senate run-off is complete. Others have been even more outspoken.

In referring to Trump, Maryland governor Larry Hogan said he is tired of losing. In an interview with ABC’s David Muir, Donald Trump’s own Vice President Mike Pence said “I think that’s up to the American people, but I think we’ll have better choices in the future.”

Assistant professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science and author Francesca Tripodi said even with his chosen candidates failing to win, Trump’s own potential candidacy shouldn’t be discounted.

“There is still a very strong number of voters out there who believe that he won the 2020 election. And so, I would express caution that those who do not want him to be reelected or to win this primary take his bid for candidacy very seriously,” said Tripodi.

Among his first endorsements was North Carolina congressman and now senator elect Ted Budd, who spent part of Tuesday meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In many cases Trump’s endorsements narrowly lost — particularly in Arizona and Nevada.

“I think what we saw was voters who were very angry about the overturning of Roe vs Wade just showed up in greater numbers than the numbers of people who truly still believe that the 2020 election was stolen,” said Tripodi.

While that did not happen in North Carolina’s senate race, there is a question as to whether that ratio will hold up in 2024.

Tripodi has spent years studying the effect that misinformation has on elections and used the 2017 Virginia gubernatorial race as an example in her book, “The Propagandists’ Playbook: How Conservative Elites Manipulate Search and Threaten Democracy.”

Trump also has the cash to go full throttle. He has around $100 million in campaign funds, a devoted base of at least 30 percent, a full digital operation with more than 50 million voter contacts and support at state and local party levels.

“And the question remains — is that push to the polls as strong as disinformation and lies?” said Tripodi. “I think the ability to connect to those lies is really a part of why they [have] become so powerful.”

This time around, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who just overwhelmingly won reelection, is being seen by many as the future of the party.