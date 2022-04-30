RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Holocaust Remembrance Day was Thursday.

Each year, the world takes the time on that day to reflect on the massacre of millions of people.

But for kids in North Carolina, the memorial day may be the only day they get to learn about this tragic, and horrific, piece of history.

“People forget about history,” said Michael Abramson.

Abramson doesn’t want a moment in time that affects him every day to be forgotten.

His mother, Gizella, survived the Holocaust.

Much of their family did not.

Between 1941 and 1945, about six million Jews died.

Some died in ghettos, in mass shootings, or in concentration camps, and gas chambers.

“The facts are pretty tough,” said Abramson.

The facts, that Gizella’s story, and so many others, were not being taught in North Carolina classrooms.

“Nothing was mandated for the schools to do this,” Abramson explained. “We had to get the teachers interested for them to teach this subject.”

Thanks to a bi-partisan bill named for Abramson’s mother, the Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act was passed into law in November 2021.

It requires Holocaust education to be taught in public middle and high schools starting in 2022.

Abramson is helping create the curriculum.

“The history, the timeline, what the U.S. did during the war, and the great U.S military’s efforts to liberate transit camps, work camps and death camps,” he said.

He’s afraid of the damage that’s been done already.

“Two out of three students [in polls] didn’t know about the Holocaust or what it was about,” said Abramson.

That has a trickle-down effect.

According to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League, there’s been a 131% rise in anti-Semitic incidents in North Carolina in 2021.

The biggest increases were related to harassment and vandalism.

“We want students to understand history can repeat itself,” Abramson said.

He told CBS17 there’s been some pushback from parents and various school district leaders across the state, about some of the possible reading materials, especially regarding the Diary of Anne Frank and Maus.

“[Maus] has people going to a gas chamber and they have to take their clothes off. Some parents were upset with that,” said Abramson.

He wants people to understand that this education is critical for the future, especially as the Holocaust survivor generation slowly disappears.

“We only have seven or eight Holocaust speakers across the state. We use to have 30,” said Abramson. “It’s the responsibility of people like me…the generation of children and grandchildren of survivors, to pick up the story and to speak.”

The Anti-Defamation League report also indicated that across the United States, anti-Semitic incidents hit a record high in 2021.

Abramson told CBS17 teachers will begin taking their Holocaust education workshops this fall and begin implementing the curriculum in the spring.