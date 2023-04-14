RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – During a time when antisemitic acts in North Carolina are growing, state democrats have re-introduced a bill to expand penalties for hate crimes and regulate how they’re recorded.

Acts of hate against Jewish people in North Carolina have increased across the last two years, according to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation league.

“It is very scary, deeply concerning. We’ve had antisemetic flyers in this neighborhood,” Rabbi Eric Solomon at Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh, said. “We have security at our synagogue. Every single time we gather, certainly on the sabbath [and] other times.”

Solomon said he welcomes a larger state effort to increase punishment for hate crimes, as well as require law enforcement to keep a database of hate crimes.

“We’ve got amazing support from local law enforcement, but we’d like to have that support from legislature as well,” Solomon said.

Democrat Jay Chaudhuri has introduced the bill four times in six years. Chaudhuri said he wants to send a message to communities that feel targeted, as well as make sure every incident is recorded properly through law enforcement.

“That they have a voice and that we are listening to their voices and that they are protected,” Chaudhuri said. “I’m going to keep pushing this bill for as long as I serve in the Senate.”

