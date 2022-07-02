RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As many people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, the fireworks industry is preparing for a pricing challenge that is impacting almost everything from groceries to gasoline.

“The supply chain has cleared up a little. There are a lot more fireworks available. We are still encouraging people to buy early, and inflation has hit fireworks,” said Sherri Simmons.

Simmons is the spokesperson for TNT Fireworks, which is a major distributor of fireworks in the United States.

“TNT has worked to mitigate the impact of inflation and make products available at all price points. There are also different specials,” Simmons explained.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, overall costs are up more than 35 percent across the fireworks industry.

That includes the costs of supplies and raw materials, shipping, and operations — just to name a few.

While much of the focus is on the bottom line, Simmons said TNT Fireworks is also focusing on making sure folks are safe and don’t start fires.

“We have a campaign this year to let your fireworks take a bath. Basically, it is soaking your fireworks in the water for at least an hour for your smaller sparklers and parts like that. Overnight for your larger fireworks,” Simmons saod.

TNT has stands and fireworks across the country, so, Simmons said to make sure to buy only fireworks that are legal in your state.