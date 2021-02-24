As Gov. Cooper lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, here are the riskiest places to contract the virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A study by the non-profit Civic Meter surveyed 27 epidemiologists to find out the riskiest places of getting COVID-19.

The survey ranks bars and prisons as number one on the list.

“They’ve been hit hard enough, and as long as they keep the occupancy low and they try to maintain some kind of distance, then I think it’s okay,” said Heather Sedberry, who said she supports Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to allow bars to have 30 percent capacity on Friday.

Nursing homes, indoor theaters, and churches we’re next on the list for riskiest places to contract the virus, followed by dining indoors, and outdoor stadiums that host large events.

As cases COVID-19 cases gradually decline and restrictions begin to ease in North Carolina, people we spoke with feel confident safety protocols will help protect them.

“Me and my girlfriend wear a mask,” Ian Cremin said of when he goes out in public. “We try and stay six feet apart when we can. But at 23-years-old, I’m not too, too concerned for my health but there’s always that chance there’s something underlying that I don’t know about.”

Sedberry added, “Everybody’s ready to get out again a little bit. I mean, don’t rush out and crowd the places up, but I think it’s a good thing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says wearing masks, doing activities outdoors, and maintaining six feet of distance from others all lower your chances of getting the virus.