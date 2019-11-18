As many as 20,000 letters, cards sent in for NC superintendent’s ‘Letters to Troops’ drive

As many as 20,000 letters and cards were sent in as part of the “Letters to Troops” drive (Photo: NCDPI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson’s “Letters to Troops” drive has resulted in more than 10,000 holiday cards being written to send to the troops stationed away from home this holiday season.

Johnson encouraged people to write holiday cards on their day off for Veterans Day.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” Johnson said back on Nov. 7. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, DPI staff are in the process of counting the letter and cards and are getting ready to ship them out.

So far, more than 10,000 cards from across the state have come in, NCDPI said. The total could exceed 20,000.

All the cards and letters are expected to be shipped off to the troops on Monday afternoon.

