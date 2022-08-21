RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’ve heard a lot about COVID vaccines over the past couple of years, but as children head back to school, doctors say it’s important for parents to make sure children are up to date all of the other vaccines they need.

Many kids missed out on those during the pandemic.

No one likes to get a shot, but doctors want to make sure kids catch up on their routine vaccinations.

“Children’s immunizations are behind the levels we’ve seen pre-pandemic, but all of those immunizations are important,” said UNC pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. David Weber.

He added that some families missed getting their children immunized against diseases like measles, chicken pox, and polio, due to the pandemic.

Missed appointments were especially common at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Either because there was trouble getting in to see the physician or they were worried about coming into a health care facility,” Weber noted.

Some of those children still haven’t caught up on their vaccines, but Dr. Weber says it’s not too late.

“The CDC has specific guidance on those missed immunizations and how to follow up, and for some vaccines you might need a different dose as you get older,” he explained.

Some vaccines are required for school, and according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, children who don’t have insurance can get their shots for free or at low cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.

To find out more, click here.