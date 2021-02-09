As NC’s long-term care residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine, family members are anxious to visit

A medical staff member prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine to an over eighty-year-old, in the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital in Rome, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — As residents in North Carolina’s long term care facilities received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, their families want to know when they can visit again.

Family members and staff at long term care facilities say they are waiting for guidance from the state on when and how reopening will take place.

“We expect we’ll still be in masks. We’ll still be in physically distancing for a while, but we expect to get back to that vibrant community this year,” said Rob Leinbach, co-owner of Cadence Living.

Leinbach says of the seven Cadence Living facilities in North Carolina, three have received both doses of the vaccine. Leinbach says at Cadence Wake Forest, 98 percent of staff and 95 percent of residents got both shots.

The four other facilities are scheduled for second doses this week and next.

Leinbach says Candence Living gets almost daily updates from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, but they have not received specific guidance on reopening. He hopes to receive that in the coming weeks.

“We will be able to open communal dining again. We will be able to have larger group activities again. We will be able to have visitation inside our communities,” he said.

Walgreens expects to complete the first doses at all long-term care facilities by administering the vaccine through a federal program by mid-month.

In North Carolina, CVS has completed all first doses and is administering second shots.

Tim Wall’s says family visits and social interaction are important for the well-being of residents in long-term care

His 88-year-old mother struggled to understand why her nursing home no longer allowed visitors during COVID-19.

“She was assuming the separation; no visits were her fault. Something she did,” said Wall.

He says his mom became depressed after months without in-person visits.

“Isolation is killing,” said Wall.

NCDHHS says they are allowing indoor visits at facilities so long as there have been no COVID-19 cases in at least 14 days. Compassionate care visits can be held at any time.

However, in order to ease restrictions, NCDHHS says North Carolina needs to improve metrics for COVID-19-like syndromic cases, new cases, positive tests as a percentage of total tests and hospitalizations.

NCDHHS also says although the vaccine is effective, scientists are still studying how often vaccinated people can become infected with the COVID-19.