As Sally’s remnants bring rain to NC, a reminder: Never drive in standing water

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Sally brings rain to North Carolina, rescue crews want to remind drivers to never go through standing water.

Chief of the Garner based Reds Team, David Pease, has been saving lives for more than 30 years.

“Nothing is so important that you need to drive across that road. Nothing,” said Pease. “The road may not even be there. You don’t know that because you can’t see it.”

The Reds Team are experts in technical rescue in swift water and confined spaces, as well as searching and diving. Their HRD dog was recently used to find two children swept away by floodwater in Smithfield.

According to the CBS 17 Storm Team it only takes about 12 inches of water for a car to float, and begin to get swept away.

“Once you get water up to your rocker panel, just under the bottom of the car, it’s going to float and it’s going to go where that water takes it,” said Pease.

At that point, the car door won’t open, and in newer vehicles breaking a window will be difficult because of safety glass, according to Pease. He suggests rolling down the window.

“You’re going to need to make sure you have a way to get out,” said Pease.

Pease says drivers should stay in their car as long as possible, unless the car goes under water.

“At that point if you think the water is going to come up some, I would make sure I had enough window down where I could exit the vehicle,” he said.

He says it’s important to stay with the car, or find something stable to hold onto.

“We’ve gotten people off top of vehicles,” said Pease. “If you get in the water get a hold of the soonest thing you can grab a hold to as quick as you can.”