RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The traditional school year is approaching in North Carolina, and year-round schools are already underway.

As we get ready to see more school buses on the roads, officials want people to know when to stop for them, and what could happen if they don’t.

The Rolesville Police Department, one of the agencies sharing the message, posted on their Facebook page Monday to get the word out in time for the traditional school year.

When should you stop for a school bus?

Drivers on both sides of the road have to stop on any two-lane road, even if it has a center turning lane.

They also have to stop on four lane roads without a median.

But on a road with at least four lanes plus a turning lane, only drivers behind the bus would have to stop. The same applies to any highway divided by a median.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety shared tips on their website to keep students safe while getting on and off the bus.

What happens if you don’t stop?

North Carolina law says drivers can face at least a $400 fine.

“If you pass a stopped school bus, it’s at least six points on your license,” said Jennifer Carter, a school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools. “Your insurance will most likely go up, and court fees. It’s a very expensive ticket that can cost a life.”

Carter said students can work with their bus driver to cross the street safely.

She said North Carolina law requires bus drivers to learn hand signals that they will give to the student, letting them know when it’s safe to cross.

Carter encourages students to communicate with their bus drivers and understand the hand signals.

The dangers of not stopping

Getting on and off the school bus is the most dangerous part of the day for students.

Drivers not stopping for a school bus are part of the problem.

A video in Statesville, North Carolina shows two students were almost hit by a car earlier this year.

Carter says the data speaks for itself.

“Last year I think we had… I don’t have the exact number, but it was about 158 violations in one day,” she said.

In Halifax County, a tenth grader wasn’t so lucky.

The principal of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal school says one of their students was seriously hurt after they were hit while getting off the school bus in March.

“The important thing is people need to just be paying attention,” Carter said. “I think a lot of times when a school bus is passed, it’s because the driver is not paying attention.”