ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after two children were reported kidnapped in Asheboro over the weekend.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home on Occoneechee Avenue about the kidnapping. They spoke with a woman who said that her two toddler-aged children had been taken by their father and uncle. She gave a vehicle description and an AMBER alert was initiated.

Detectives were able to contact the children’s father and met with officers from the Greensboro Police Department who confirmed that the children were safe. Asheboro detectives went to meet with him and the children on Sunday night to conclude the investigation.

There have been no charges filed in this case. The AMBER alert has been canceled. Police say the investigation is ongoing “and rapidly evolving.”