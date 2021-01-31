ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Crew members are home safe after being involved in a collision Saturday night, the Asheville Fire Fighters Association announced on Sunday.

The Local 332 association posted the announcement to Facebook that members of the Asheville Fire Department on Ladder 11 were involved in a crash.

The wreck happened on I-26 and overturned the truck as they were returning from a call.

The post also stated that “all crew members were checked out at the hospital, released, and are home resting now.”

No details were released about how the wreck happened.