Asheville police suspend responses to 10 kinds of calls

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it’s suspending responses to a list of crimes after losing 84 officers since the start of 2020.

The Asheville Police Department says in a news release that it’s making the changes in order to improve response times for emergency calls made to 911.

Asheville police say they will no longer respond to 10 kinds of calls, including theft under $1,000 and theft from a vehicle when there is no suspect information in either instance.

The department also says noise complaints during normal business hours and after-hours may have a significant delay in response.