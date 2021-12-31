Asheville Police need help locating wanted man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need the public’s help in locating a wanted mang.

The Asheville Police Department is searching for Jared Maurice Hatch of Los Cruces, New Mexico by way of Fletcher.

Jared Hatch (Source: Asheville Police Department)

According to police, Hatch is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and four probation violations.

Hatch is described as a 38-year-old man who is 5-feet, 10-inches and weighs 150 pounds. Hatch also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said his tattoos include a bird on his right calf and a gun on his left shin. The name “Jayda” on his right forearm and the name “Karrin” on his upper right arm also appear, but police did not say who these names are in reference to or if the women could be sources in where to find Hatch.

If anyone sees Hatch exercise caution, he is said to be armed.

Anyone with information about Hatch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)-252-1110.

CBS 17 edited this copy for its web version.