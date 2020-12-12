ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are seeking to identify a suspect in Asheville that they believe could be connected to multiple armed robberies.

At 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Asheville Police Department responded to the Hot Spot store on Brevard Road after reports of an armed robbery.

Police say that a suspect entered the store, approached the counter and brandished a handgun at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect then fled across Brevard Road, entered an awaiting vehicle and drove in the direction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The employee was unharmed, according to police.

Several hours later at about 6:15 a.m. on Friday, a person matching the same description as the suspect in the previous robbery brandished a handgun to the clerk at Eblen Short Stop on Amboy Road before fleeing.

A short while later, a man who is believed to be the same suspect, approached a resident who was using a First Citizens ATM on Patton Avenue demanding money, police said. No injuries have been reported.

These incidents are under further investigation and police are seeking help to locate the suspect in these incidents.

The vehicle being used to flee the scene of these incidents is described as a black SUV, likely a Ford Expedition or Ford Explorer.

Police advise to exercise caution, as the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. To submit an anonymous tip please use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by text 847411, use keyword TIP2APD and provide detailed information.