Asheville votes to remove monument to Confederate governor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The City Council for the North Carolina city of Asheville has voted to remove a monument dedicated to a racist governor of the Confederacy.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that the council voted 6 to 1 on Tuesday to remove the 75-foot granite obelisk at the center of the city’s downtown.

The monument honors Zebulon Vance.

He was a Buncombe County native and North Carolina governor during the Civil War as well as a U.S. senator.

He also owned slaves.

Scaffolding was placed around the monument in 2020.

Local officials have said they want the monument to be replaced or altered in a way that honors the local history of African Americans.