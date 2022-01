GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one person died in a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate-40 in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash started with a driver going the wrong way and was not weather-related.

NCDOT reported that the incident started at 5:15 p.m.

All westbound lanes of the highway weres closed after Exit 138 for N.C. 61.