1  of  3
Breaking News
At least 1 pulled from surf at NC coast amid rip current risk Wake County closing buildings early because of ‘public safety concerns,’ officials say At least 1 wounded in shooting near downtown Raleigh, police say
Live Now
CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar

At least 1 pulled from surf at NC coast amid rip current risk

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least person was pulled from the ocean Friday afternoon at North Topsail Beach.

A rip current statement is in effect for the surf in the area until Friday night.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the ocean near the access area across from the Rogers Bay property, according to authorities and a witness.

A person was treated by EMS at the scene and was then taken from the scene. The person’s condition was not known Friday evening.

The National Weather Service said a moderate risk of rip currents was in effect until 8 p.m. for several coastal counties, including North Topsail Beach.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories