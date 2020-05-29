NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least person was pulled from the ocean Friday afternoon at North Topsail Beach.
A rip current statement is in effect for the surf in the area until Friday night.
The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the ocean near the access area across from the Rogers Bay property, according to authorities and a witness.
A person was treated by EMS at the scene and was then taken from the scene. The person’s condition was not known Friday evening.
The National Weather Service said a moderate risk of rip currents was in effect until 8 p.m. for several coastal counties, including North Topsail Beach.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Work-at-home offers are the most-common scam while many in NC are unemployed, BBB says
- Raleigh police investigating hazmat situation at nursing home
- At least 1 pulled from surf at NC coast amid rip current risk
- PHOTOS: Man walking dog along beach finds house washed away in OBX
- Tennessee police chief’s tweet condemning police brutality goes viral