At least 19 teens, kids connected to spree of break-ins NC auto dealerships; 46 vehicles stolen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a series of store break-ins that happened at auto dealerships in or near Winston-Salem.

Since March 17, 18 break-ins have occurred at auto dealerships in Winston-Salem. During that same time frame, two dealerships were targeted in Kernersville.

Many of the dealerships have been targeted more than once during this crime spree. As a result of these crimes, 46 vehicles were reported as stolen in Winston-Salem. Those vehicles were reportedly valued at approximately $1,138,718. All but six of those vehicles have been recovered.

Detectives have identified 19 juveniles known to be involved in these thefts. Those juveniles range in age from 16 to 9 years of age. Detectives have sought, and thus far have been denied, secure custody orders from the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice for the involved juveniles.

Detectives have also arrested one adult in connection to this investigation. On March 25, authorities arrested 19-year-old Mekeal Stewart Binns for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Detectives are working to investigate these crimes and to prevent future thefts. Authorities are working with local dealerships to better secure their facilities and to initiate steps to prevent thieves from obtaining vehicles keys; if they succeed in gaining entry into the dealership.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

The Winston-Salem auto dealerships targeted in this crime spree are as follows:

Flow Honda located at 2600 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Flow Lexus located at 801 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem

Enterprise Rentals located at 3080 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Parkway Ford located at 3150 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Flow Audi located at 465 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC

Modern Infinity located at 1500 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Bob King Kia located at 1725 Link Road, Winston-Salem

Modern Toyota located at 3178 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Volvo located at 701 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Parkway Ford located at 2104 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Flow Subaru located at 425 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem

Flow Chevrolet located at 1400 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

