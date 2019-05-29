North Carolina News

At least 20 rescued from rip currents at NC coast on Memorial Day

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:20 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 07:28 AM EDT

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) - The National Weather Service says at least 20 people have been rescued from rip currents on Memorial Day along the southeastern North Carolina coast.

The National Weather Service report 10 of the rescues were at Carolina Beach and the other 10 were at Wrightsville Beach.

By 2 p.m. Monday, there were 14 rescues reported with only four at Wrightsville Beach.

The updated number at Wrightsville was reported around 4:30 p.m., according to the weather service.

The rip current risk for the two beaches was listed as high on Monday.

There have already been two deaths on the North Carolina coast during the long Memorial Day weekend, and rip currents were believed to be a factor in each drowning.

