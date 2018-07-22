North Carolina News

At least 6 businesses destroyed in NC flea market fire

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2018 10:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

At least 6 businesses destroyed in NC flea market fire

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six businesses were destroyed after a fire broke out at the I-40 Flea Market in Burke County Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 5500 block of Paradise Avenue in Valdese.

Multiple buildings were damaged in the fire.

At least six businesses were destroyed and many more had smoke and water damage.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to help put the fire out.

Officials did not report any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center