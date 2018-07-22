At least 6 businesses destroyed in NC flea market fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WBTV image of fire crews at the scene of the flea market fire. [ + - ] Video

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six businesses were destroyed after a fire broke out at the I-40 Flea Market in Burke County Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 5500 block of Paradise Avenue in Valdese.

Multiple buildings were damaged in the fire.

At least six businesses were destroyed and many more had smoke and water damage.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to help put the fire out.

Officials did not report any injuries.

