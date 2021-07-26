At least 8 tombstones vandalized at Bladen County cemetery

COUNCIL, N.C. (WNCN) – At least eight tombstones at a Bladen County cemetery were vandalized Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help identifying whoever is responsible for damaging the tombstones at the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetary located at the intersection of Highway 87 and Lisbon Road in Council.

Between eight and 10 tombstones were damaged or turned over.

Images provided by the sheriff’s office show a tombstone from the 1800s was among the damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.