ATF K-9 finds gun likely used in Smithfield Foods plant shooting

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) – The ATF brought in a K-9 as part of its investigation into a double shooting at a Smithfield Foods plant on Tuesday.

JAM (ATF)

That K-9, named JAM, proved to be a valuable asset when it located the firearm believed to be used in the shooting, the ATF said.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about an active shooter situation at the facility off Highway 87 around 12:15 a.m.

Law enforcement officers located a man and woman who had been shot in the administrative building.

The suspect in the shooting, later identified as 20-year-old Jaquante Hakeem Willaims, initially ran from the scene and dumped his weapon.

Williams later surrendered to Bladen County deputies without incident.

Jaquante Hakeem Williams

The ATF Charlotte was brought in to help with the investigation.

In a tweet, the ATF thanked JAM.

“Good job, JAM! #NoBetterPartner’ ATF Charlotte

Family members say Williams had been bullied by the male shooting victim in an ongoing dispute.

The female victim was an innocent bystander, deputies said.

The two victims were flown by life flight helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Williams faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.

RELATED: Family: Suspect in Smithfield Foods plant shooting was bullied by victim