ATF offers $5,000 reward for information on string of armed robberies in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives offered a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information on several suspects involved in a string of violent armed robberies in central and eastern North Carolina.

The robberies have been happening since Dec. 6. They’ve occurred in Wilson, Pitt, Beaufort, Greene, Washington, Martin, Craven, and Hertford counties. They’ve all involved between one and three men fitting similar descriptions using similar vehicles and firearms, the ATF said.

Businesses targeted included Dollar General, Food Lion, and Family Dollar stores. Robberies also happened at Pizza Hut, Walgreens, CVS, and One Main Financial. Almost all of them involved firearms being brandished during the crime, the news release said.

“In cases involving violent crime, ATF frequently partners with local law enforcement agencies to share resources and personnel to strengthen investigations,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “These particular individuals are a serious threat to numerous communities and it is imperative that we end this dangerous crime spree and bring them to justice.”