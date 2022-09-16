RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.

“We got an email from the ATF this time, and it was basic information, just that there was Winchester 9 mm, and an abundant amount of it, that was stolen,” David Baalbergen, a manager at Tar River Arms, said.

Details remain limited on how exactly the ammo was stolen, including the exact day and time it was taken, but investigators are looking for a car they say was involved in the theft.

One local gun shop we spoke with says stolen ammo being sold to gun owners can be really dangerous.

“The main danger is where it’s source comes from, because if the ammo isn’t stored properly and it encroaches or things like that, it could potentially be disastrous for the firearm that you’re shooting,” Baalbergen said.

While it can damage the firearm, it can also hurt people.

“It could cause an explosion in the firearm, potentially damaging your hand or even your person depending on the distance to you,” Baalbergen said.

We’re told is responsible gun owners are buying ammo, they should pay attention to any suspicious sellers.

“If the deal is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true, probably pass on it,” Baalbergen said. “Absolutely the best way to protect yourself is to buy it from a reputable source.”