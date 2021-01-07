ATF: Virginia teen killed by exploding grenade likely bought at NC antique mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ATF is asking for the public’s help recovering grenades bought at a Shalotte antique mall as they may be live.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a new call for help locating the devices after a Virginia teenager was killed on Dec. 23 by an exploding grenade.

The ATF believes the grenade that killed the teen was bought at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall on Ocean Highway West in Shallotte.

The vendor who sold the grenades did not know they were functioning, the ATF said.

“Law enforcement is concerned the grenades purchased from the vendor may contain live explosives and could be hazardous to the public,” the ATF said in a release.

The grenades were thought to be “inert” MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II.

ATF is asking for anyone who visited Shallotte, near the Ocean Isle Beach and Holden Beach area, and purchased an “inert” grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 to contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt ® app.