Attention gaming geeks! World’s largest-known collection of games & toys being sold in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From the Emerald City to the Port City, Wilmington is now home to the largest known personal gaming, hobby, and toy collection in the world. The best part? It’s being sold off, and you can take home some of the rarest video and board games, if the price is right.

The collection comes from the estate of technological pioneer Darryl Rubin. He spent more than 30 years at Microsoft and the Stanford Research Institute and worked to develop some of the key framework elements for the modern internet.

Cape Fear Games in Wilmington has been awarded the rights to be the consignee for the largest currently known personal gaming, hobby, and toy collection – valued at over $1 million dollars. (Source: WECT)

Following Rubin’s passing, Cape Fear Games owner Heath Newton won the consignment rights to the collection, which consists of some of the rarest, most-sought-after products in tabletop, miniature, collectible, and wargaming history.

Additionally, you’ll find lots of nostalgic collector’s items including pristine video games and classic consoles, sealed building toys like Lego and Technic, model kits, slot cars, science equipment and much more.

“If you were any sort of a geek in the ’80s or ’90s, this collection is a walkthrough of a massive game, hobby, and toy store of your childhood dreams,” said Newton. “The select customers who have seen this collection so far have been absolutely blown away – they said it felt like a museum of a bygone era.”

The collection is so large, that new items are being added weekly.

You can see this collection online on the Cape Fear Games. If you want to see the collection in person, you can e-mail estate@capefeargames.com to set up an appointment. The tour will cost you $20, but that deposit will be automatically credited towards any purchases made.

