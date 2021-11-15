Attorney General Josh Stein announcing E-cigarette action Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Attorney General Josh Stein, who has been a national leader in the fight against youth vaping, will hold a press conference Tuesday to make, what he’s calling, a major announcement about E-cigarette action.

Stein filed the first state lawsuit here in North Carolina against the company Juul for wrongfully advertising its products and underrepresenting the amount of nicotine the company’s products contain.

Stein will be joined by North Carolina State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Betsey Tilson at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the North Carolina Department of Justice to make an announcement about his ongoing work to combat the epidemic, a press release said.

Additionally, in June, North Carolina obtained a first-in-the-nation consent judgment against Juul.

That consent against Juul requires it to pay $40 million to the state and “make drastic business changes to prevent kids from buying its products”.

This announcement can be streamed on Facebook here.