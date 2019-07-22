Man charged with shooting death of four-wheeler rider after 2 people run over in NC

Andrew Smith. (Courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged with the shooting death of a person riding a four-wheeler that ran over two people in Burke County early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at a property on Old NC-18 in Connelly Springs.

ATV (Source: Pixabay)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two people were riding a four-wheeler on someone else’s property when the four-wheeler ran over two people.

A third person, later identified as 28-year-old Andrew Smith, reportedly fired “multiple shots” at the 4-wheeler, deputies say. A person riding the four-wheeler was shot and died a short time later. Smith told reporters he was protecting his family.

Deputies charged Smith for the murder of 47-year-old Lawrence McGee.

The conditions of the others involved were not provided.

Smith is being jailed without bond.

The SBI is assisting in the investigation and no further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now