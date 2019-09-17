Auction of Frying Pan Tower flag flown during Dorian will benefit storm victims in Ocracoke

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s tattered from Hurricane Dorian but the owner of Frying Pan Tower hopes someone will spend big money on an American flag that flew on top of the platform during the storm.

Richard Neal, who owns the former U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse, said he is auctioning the flag, which he nicknamed “Steve” on eBay with 100 percent of the winning bid going to help victims of the storm in hard-hit Ocracoke, N.C.

At last check, the highest bid was more than $3,200.

The live camera atop the Frying Pan Tower showed the American flag on the platform during Hurricane Dorian.

The image of Old Glory waving from Frying Pan Tower in pelting rain and turbulent winds during Hurricane Florence was an enduring metaphor for the fortitude and tenacity of Carolinians during the 2018 storm. Many were excited to learn the live feed was going to be up again during Hurricane Dorian.

After Florence, the flag, named “Kevin,” was auctioned off for $10,900 with the proceeds going to the Red Cross to help with recovery efforts.

The tower was a lighthouse up until 1965. It is now is being used as a bed-and-breakfast after Neal bought it from the U.S. government.

