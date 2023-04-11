RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s pandemic recovery office failed to adequately monitor nearly $160 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, a state audit found.

A report Tuesday from State Auditor Beth Wood covered the year that ended June 30, 2022.

She says auditors found no evidence that the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office was reviewing expenditure reports each month, as was required by the office’s monitoring procedures.

It came almost a year to the day after a 267-page report from Wood found the same office failed to adequately monitor $3 billion in relief funds.

The new 10-page report says auditors testing a sample of 40 expenditures found no evidence of review of supporting documentation.

They also reviewed 23 subrecipients who were determined to be high risk and found that additional mandatory monitoring was not completed for nine of them.

Agency leaders blamed the problems on a personnel shortage.

When later legislation put the agency in charge of administering additional federal COVID-19 programs, management did not revise their monitoring processes to reflect that. And those monitoring procedures did not require documentation of reviews or other monitoring activities.

State Budget Director Kristin Walker and Stephanie McGrath, the pandemic recovery office’s executive director, said they accept the findings and “have made improvements to ensure future federal funds are adequately monitored” in a joint letter of response to the findings.