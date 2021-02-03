Author of oft-cited COVID-19 study on schools credits state leaders for ‘interpreting it correctly’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State leaders have relied upon the science to guide their decision to push for a return to in-person instruction at North Carolina’s schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And one of the authors of a key study they used to come to that determination says Gov. Roy Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen and others used their research the right way.

“Clearly in North Carolina, the folks are interpreting it correctly at the leadership level,” said Dr. Danny Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke University and one of the lead researchers in a study from the ABC Science Collaborative.

The team of experts from Duke and the University of North Carolina found “extremely limited” secondary COVID-19 spread in the schools taking part in the project and following mitigation measures including masking and distancing.

READ THE STUDY HERE

The study, which covered roughly 90,000 students and staff in 11 districts across the state with some level of in-person instruction over nine weeks last fall.

It found just 32 cases of secondary transmission in those schools — researchers had expected up to 900 if the spread were as common as it was in the community — with no instances of child-to-adult spread reported.

That study was one of several cited by Cohen and other state leaders earlier this week when they outlined their recommendation for schools to return to in-person instruction.

“In-person instruction is something that the science supports,” Cohen said.

Benjamin says decision-makers in North Carolina got their facts right — but that hasn’t been the case everywhere.

Benjamin pointed to other places where he said “it’s being weaponized” to justify reopening schools without implementing those safety measures or even holding a wrestling tournament.

“Folks will use it to say, ‘Hey, we can just reopen schools,’ and in those schools, there’s no mask mandate,” he said. “They’re sending children and adults to school without masks. They’re not distancing. They’re having wrestling tournaments. They’re doing all sorts of stuff that is, quite frankly, not supported by the data and is making life worse.”

One of the differences between the study and those recommendations in North Carolina deals: State leaders want elementary schools to follow Plan A — which involves minimal physical distancing — and middle and high schools to operate under Plan B — moderate distancing — with in-person instruction five days per week “to the fullest extent possible.”

Many of the schools taking part in the study were in a hybrid situation with some days with in-person learning and some days with remote instruction.

“Where the data are best is hybrid — very solid, all the way through pre-K to 12th grade,” Benjamin said. “We’ve got good data there. Other folks, and to a lesser extent here in North Carolina, we’ve got some data on Plan A for elementary schools. Those data are not as robust, and the data (for grades) 6-12 are very, very sparse for Plan A — not present here in North Carolina, and sparse outside of North Carolina.”

The most critical element is following those mitigation measures. That means wearing masks and keeping distance when possible.

“What’s good about it is, (state leaders) emphasized two things — No. 1 is the science around the value of opening schools,” Benjamin said. “And also at least as important, perhaps more importantly, the science around the mitigation strategies are key because the last thing that we want here in North Carolina is to make things worse.”