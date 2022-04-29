SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WNCN) – A California man is behind bars after authorities said he groomed nearly 100 children and had them create child porn, some of whom live in North Carolina.

“It’s believed that (Demetrius) Davis communicated with well over 100 children,” Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Demetrius Carl Davis was arrested this week.

He’s accused of posing as a girl named Lizzy online and contacting children ages 6-13.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Davis created several social media accounts to befriend children. They also said he used sexually explicit language and sent child pornography. Authorities said he even had children make pornographic videos.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Davis’ home back in December where it said it found recordings of children engaging in sexual acts.

Authorities said there are more than 100 victims. Of those, 80 have been identified so far.

According to their map, four are in North Carolina.

“Children are connecting to the internet whether that’s through tablets or phones or computers or their gaming consoles or their devices that they’re using. It’s really important for parents to know how those devices work and what are the parental control setting,” Lindsey Olson said.

Olson is the executive director of the Exploited Children’s Division with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in North Carolina.

NCMEC tipped off law enforcement about the online account.

“We need to stay engaged. We need to learn about what they are doing online and who are they talking to,” Olson said.

Olson said don’t just have a grasp on parental control settings but talk to your children about the risks and safety.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, last year saw a record number of cyber tips despite many kids going back to the classroom.

The SBI received 12,760 tips in 2021. It’s roughly 3,000 more than the year before.

And still, 2020’s number is more than double 2019’s.

According to jail records, Davis is charged with lewd acts with children under 14. It is unclear if any of the victims are from our area.

For more information on internet crimes against children, click here.