ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A second Dillon County resident has been charged with murder by Robeson County authorities investigating what they say was a drive-by killing of a 67-year-old Fairmont man on Tuesday.

Ashley Hayes, 37, of Lake View, was arrested afternoon by Robeson County investigators at her job in Columbus County and charged in the killing of Larry B. Adams, who was found shot to death at his home in the 90 block of Affinity Road.

Authorities arrested Jessie A. Aceves, 31, also of Lake View, on Wednesday after a lengthy standoff at a home on Hayestown Road near Lake View during which he allegedly exchanged gunfire with deputies who were trying to question him about Adams’ death.

Aceves and Hayes allegedly killed Adams in a drive-by shooting, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a news release Friday morning.

“We again have repeated felony criminal activity from a four-time convicted felon with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of this state or nation,” Wilkins said. “Only by the grace of God are Robeson County Sheriff’s Detective Brandon Patterson, Detective Craig Smith, and a Dillon County Deputy alive after facing multiple rounds of gunfire from convicted felon suspect Jessie Armando Aceves.

“What’s even more disturbing is that Aceves and his co-defendant suspect, Ashley Hayes shot and killed a man simply watching TV in his own home during a cowardly drive-by shooting while an 8-year-old child was riding along in the car.

“Aceves is originally from Texas, and this is where his previous convictions occurred. But how many felonies does it take to keep a proven criminal behind bars? How many chances are we going to allow? The system has allowed this man to walk amongst us, and now we have an innocent dead man with grieving family and friends.”

In addition to murder, Hayes is charged with felony conspiracy, four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault in the presence of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse. She is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Aceves is being charged in Robeson County with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor child abuse. He is being held without bond in the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Robeson County.

Charges against him in Dillon County include three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and pointing and presenting a weapon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.