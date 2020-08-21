Authorities search for possible body dumped in Cape Fear River in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY N.C. (WECT) – Bladen and Columbus County law enforcement are searching the Cape Fear River Friday afternoon for a possible body.

“Information was received by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week that a possible assault had taken place in Bladen County and a body dumped in the Cape Fear River,” a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Dive crews with the Bladen and Columbus County sheriff’s offices are searching the river off Hwy. 11 in Columbus County.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’ve received some independent information that leads them to believe a crime may have occurred but are not releasing any further details at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.