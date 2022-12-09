CONOVER, N.C. (WJZY) – Autopsy results for a deceased person found in Catawba County on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2002, ruled the manner of death a homicide, according to deputies.

The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.

Investigators are working to determine the victim’s identity; the person’s race and age remain unknown.

The cause of death is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 464-3112.