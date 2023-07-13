RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state is recommending people limit the consumption of fish in two North Carolina waterways because of certain chemicals in the water.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says fish sampled from the middle and lower Cape Fear River were to have perfluorooctane sulfonic acid. The acid, also known as PFOS, is part of a group of chemicals called per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. They’re referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.

These chemicals are an emerging public health concern. NCDHHS said exposure to PFAS from fish may be higher in people that catch and eat fish frequently.

Studies have linked PFAS to growth, learning and behavior issues in children, fertility issues, impaired thyroid function, increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune system response and increased risk of certain types of cancer.

“Studies have documented the many benefits of eating fish,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer. “We want residents to have these recommendations so they can make informed decisions about fish consumption, particularly if they regularly catch and eat fish from this part of the Cape Fear River.”

Fish consumption to consider:

Freshwater fish species Advisory for women of childbearing age (15 to 44 year), pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children American Shad, Blue Catfish Channel Catfish No more than 1 meal per year, combined across all species Bluegill, Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Striped Bass, Redear DO NOT EAT

A map of the middle and lower regions of the Cape Fear River, N.C., annotated to highlight the region covered by the PFOS fish consumption advisory, which is bounded by the Fayetteville Boat Ramp and the Bluffs on the Cape Fear. The map was created by Jared Wilson (NCDEQ) using ArcPro (ESRI).

Levels of forever chemicals were higher in:

Bluegill

Flathead Catfish

Largemouth Bass

Striped Bass

Redear

Levels of forever chemicals were lower in:

American Shad

Blue Catfish

Channel Catfish

“Communities in the middle and lower Cape Fear Region have been requesting information about PFAS in fish since GenX was found in the river,” said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. “There are no easy answers, but we hope this information will help residents make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”