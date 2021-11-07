‘Avoid travel until conditions are safe’: N.C. 12 to remain closed today due to ocean overwash, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Due to an ocean overwash after the storm that hit coastal North Carolina this weekend N.C. 12 will remain closed today until it is safe for drivers to travel, NCDOT says.

According to a release, just after 9 a.m. Sunday, ocean water broke through the dunes during high tide and sent water rushing over N.c. 12 and forcing the road’s closure to traffic.

Officials said the road conditions have not improved.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews is working to clear N.C. 12 of sand, once conditions get better. It is possible N.C. 12 will remain closed through Tuesday as crews clear the highway and rebuild the dune that protects the highway.

NCDOT said, people should avoid traveling on N.C. 12, as it is extremely dangerous to travel through flooded roads. Also, never try to go around or remove barricades. Removing barricades is against the law and they are there to protect you.

A storm that started Saturday is bringing to coastal North Carolina 40 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 55 mph and localized heavy rainfall. The storm is expected to continue impacting the coast until exiting the state tomorrow, the National Weather Service says.