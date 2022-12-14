RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Texas’ Galveston Bay, where North Carolina has some of its oysters harvested, is currently in a recall for the shell and shucked crustacean.

“North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall,” the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday evening.

The affected bushels are from Nov. 17-Dec. 7.

The NCDHHS also said people are reporting gastrointestinal illnesses in people who have eaten oysters associated with this recall.

“Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 (Galveston Bay) area,” the NCDHHS said. “If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX1 should be discarded.”

The NCDHHS said it and the NC Department of Environmental Quality have been working in partnership with local health departments to ensure food establishments are aware of the recall, the recalled product is discarded and any illness complaints are reported.