Baby girl inside SUV stolen from NC gas station, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was stolen with a 5-month-old girl inside in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The car was stolen from the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road at 9:22 p.m.

Greensboro police officers on the scene said a mom stopped at the gas station to get directions and left her 5-month-old in the car with it running.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

The child, identified by police as Nora Grant, was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

The car is a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate HFK-2105.

The vehicle had a dent on the driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

