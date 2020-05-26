Baby horse on Outer Banks named to honor NC mom, son who died in house fire

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A newborn foal at the Outer Banks is carrying a special name following a tragic accident.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted a photo on social media Tuesday morning showing a foal walking with his family.
His name? Sebastian.
In honor of third-grader Sebastian, also known as Sebi, who tragically lost his life along with his mother Anna “Ravann” Rachell Horton in a large house fire in Kill Devil Hills just a day before the foal was born.
“We decided to make an exception to our ‘A’ name theme this year and name the colt Sebastian, in honor and memory of a special young man,” the organization said in the post.
“Sebi and his mom Ravann were well-loved members of our community and Sebi was a part of the Mustang Outreach Program. We hope this small gesture brings a bit of joy and comfort to their friends and family. Sebi’s legacy will remain a part of this beach for many, many generations to come.”
Officials at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund say the foal and his mom are in great shape.
