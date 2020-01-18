‘Bad Wig Bandit’ hits another NC bank — now marking 4th robbery, FBI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The FBI says the “Bad Wig Bandit” has robbed a fourth bank in North Carolina.

The most recent robbery happened Thursday at a BB&T Bank on Dana Road in Hendersonville. A black male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a shoulder-length black wig and black puffy jacket went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect retrieved the note and an undisclosed amount of money, walked out of the front of the building, and left in an unknown direction.

The FBI first gave thief the name “Bad Wig Bandit” after he was suspected to have robbed three banks in the Charlotte Metro area within three weeks. In each robbery, the suspect wore a different wig. He was described as a black male with a medium build, believed to be in his 20s or 30s

Those three incidents happened at banks in Huntersville, Belmont and Gastonia.

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, an unknown suspect robbed the BB&T Bank located on Northcross Drive in Huntersville. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in an unknown direction.

On Jan., 7, 2020, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont. Nearly five hours later, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Cox Road in Gastonia.

The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, Belmont Police Department and the Hendersonville Police Department in the investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now