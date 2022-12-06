Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams before he cleared waivers (ESPN on Twitter).

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WNCN) — Former Carolina Panther quarterback Baker Mayfield was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday before he could clear waivers, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports.

Mayfield, who asked for a release on Monday, was claimed by the defending Super Bowl champions who are struggling at the signal-caller position with starter Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a neck injury and backup John Wolford also banged up with a neck injury.

The Rams will inherit the $1.35 million remaining on Mayfield’s contract.

The 3-9 Rams are on pace to have the worst season following a championship title in NFL history, and it isn’t getting better with now-Bryce Perkins slated at quarterback with Stafford and Wolford potentially on the shelf.

Stafford must miss a minimum of four games being on IR and Wolford is doubtful for Thursday’s clash on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Schefter reports that Mayfield is scheduled to board a plane to California on Monday night with the possibility of suiting up as early as Thursday for the Rams.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield asked for his release once he informed the quarterback room that Sam Darnold would be the team’s starter and P.J. Walker would back him up this Sunday away in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starter and completed just 57.8 percent of his passes, recording six touchdowns and six interceptions. Carolina is also last in the NFL on third-down conversions.

Rumors over the previous 24 hours placed him in possible landing spots of San Francisco after the Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) injury, Jacksonville after the Trevor Lawrence (leg) injury and Baltimore after the Lamar Jackson (knee) injury.

But, it’s Los Angeles, to a NFC team that can still push for a Wild Card playoff spot in a depleted conference.