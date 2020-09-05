Bald eagle rescued in NC mountains after being hit by car

ELKIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A bald eagle was rescued Friday evening in Surry County after it was hit by a car and was lost in the woods for three days.

Friday afternoon, local wildlife expert John Deal got the call that the bald eagle was spotted in a backyard in the same area where it was hit — near Interstate 77 and U.S. 21.

Deal and a North Carolina Wildlife officer worked to capture the eagle, which of course didn’t help make it easy.

As the raptor retreated into the woods, Deal had what you call a – don’t try this at home – moment.

“He went back down the bank and when he tried to go through the thicket, he jumped into the creek which is about an eight-foot bank and six feet of water so I didn’t have any choice. I just basically did a head dive with the talon gloves and got into the creek and grabbed him. You know he spun around and punched me in the face with his talons, got a hole through my cheek also, but he’s gonna be OK,” Deal said.

Deal took the eagle to a veterinarian where it will be checked and held overnight.

It will be taken to the North Carolina Raptor Center in Charlotte for rehabilitation with hopes of releasing it when it’s well.

